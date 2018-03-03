Assembly election results Live Updates: Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland from 8am

The counting of votes in assembly elections in three Northeast states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland – will begin at 8am on Friday, according to Election Commission officials.

Two exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The election results will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s website.

While the Congress has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years, the Naga People’s Front has been in power in Nagaland since 2003, except for a three-month period of President’s rule in 2008.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 and elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

Here are live updates on the assembly election results:

*The CVoter exit poll, along with that of Axis MyIndia and News24, predicts a stupendous rise of the BJP in Tripura. The Axis MyIndia and News24’s tally for the BJP-led NDA is 45-50 seats and 9-10 for the CPI (M)-led Left Front. According to the CVoter exit poll, there might be a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP — which has an alliance with IPFT — and the Left in Tripura. The CPI(M) is predicted to get 26-34 seats and the BJP’s alliance will get 24 to 32 seats in the 60-member assembly.

*In Meghalaya, the CVoter exit poll gives the ruling Congress 13-19 seats, while according to the Axis MyIndia’s exit poll, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party with 20 votes. The local outfit NPP will get 14, while the BJP is tipped to get 5 seats. In CVoter’s estimate, the NPP will get 17-23 seats and the BJP 4-8 seats in Meghalaya. Political observers believe a good show by the NPP and the BJP will open the possibility of a post-poll alliance between these two parties.

*In Nagaland, the CVoter exit poll gave the BJP-led NDA 25-31 seats ahead of the NPF with 19-25 seats and the Congress with 0-4 seats. Axis MyIndia did not predict absolute numbers saying “Nagaland was a very difficult state to conduct exit poll survey.” But it said that NPF has an edge. Meghalaya and Nagaland also have 60 assembly seats.