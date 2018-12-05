On last day of election campaign, PM Modi launches all out attack on Congress in Rajasthan

Hours before campaigning is to end in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a stinging attack on the Congress leadership, accusing party chief Rahul Gandhi and his family of corruption and crediting his government for catching Christian Michel, the middleman in the VVIP chopper scandal who was brought late last night from Dubai.

PM Modi described him the 57-year-old British national who is alleged to have acted as a middleman for someone who had served many politicians. “We have brought back the middleman. He used to pay kickbacks... Now he will spill the beans, wait and see who all will be named”.

PM Modi also referred to barbs hurled at him from Rahul Gandhi who, he said, says that “I do not speak on corruption any more”.

Corruption is a way of life for the Congress, PM Modi said. Delivering a stinging comeback, PM Modi vowed to go after Congress leaders who had escaped scrutiny when the party was in power.

“For generations corruption has been a way of life for them, so they will not fight it. Only BJP can uproot corruption at the grassroots,” the Prime Minister said in Rajasthan’s Sumerpur.

Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7, along with Telangana. The votes will be counted on December 11.

Modi said that the Congress rule was steeped in scams. “In 2012, on often heard of the coal scam, 2G scam, helicopter scams etc. This government has not faced any such allegations. All they can talk about is my mother and father, my roots,” he said

Referring to the Supreme Court order on the tax assessment of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “Yesterday we won in Supreme Court, the court said Indian government has the right to reassess their (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) income tax returns. Ab dekhta hoon kaise bach ke nikalte ho (Now, let’s see how they will get away).”

Urging the people to vote wisely, PM Modi said, “It is because of your support that this chaiwalla has been able to take on the corrupt and put them behind bars… use your vote wisely, BJP’s victory will be your victory.”

Taking on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeting his government over farmers’ issues in his election speeches, Modi said, “Naamdaar sheds crocodile tears for farmers while his relatives grabbed farmers’ land.”

“They knew that the government of India was bringing huge projects in Barmer, the prices of land were about to rise and the farmers were set to gain from it. So, the relatives of ‘naamdar’ snatched the land from farmers at throw away prices,” he said.

The attack was aimed at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, who put out a Facebook blog earlier today to stress that investigations against him were an unceasing political witch-hunt.

