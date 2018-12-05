Assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: If you hug Pak official, there will be slogans in India: Amit Shah on Sidhu’s Pak visit

As the last day of campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections 2018 arrives, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress will be conducting several rallies in Telangana and Rajasthan before the states go for poll on Friday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will take the stage in Telangana and campaign for his candidates, whereas Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and BJP supremo Amit Shah will conduct rallies in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi made scathing remarks against each other in rallies that were held in Rajasthan. While Modi made the crowd chant “Jai Bharat mata ki” (a slogan) as a hit back, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP on demotisation move and black money. As we wait to see what flags off a word battle between two big parties - BJP and Congress - as they conduct the last leg of Assembly elections 2018 campaign, stay here for all the live updates.

11: 30 am IST Shouldn’t be politicized: BJP president Amit Shah on Bulandshahr violence It is an unfortunate incident, an SIT has been formed and they are investigating. It shouldn’t be politicized, everything will become clear when the SIT files its report.





11:26 am IST If you go hug Pak official, there will be slogans in India: Amit Shah on Sidhu’s Pakistan visit Congress should clear the doubt if Sidhu went to Pak on Rahul Gandhi’s directions. When someone will hug a Pak official, there will be such kinds of slogans in India.





11:24 am IST If Vijay Mallya has offered to pay money back, then do it: Amit Shah BJP chief was asked about Vijay Mallya’s series of tweets on Wednesday where he offered to pay back 100 per cent of the amount to the bank. The minister laughed and said, “If he wants to pay back the money, then he can.”





11:22 am IST Cong made crowd chant “Sonia Gandhi ki jai”: Amit Shah Congress had a lot to say on PM Modi’s “Bharat mata ki jai”, but in their rally, they made the crowd chant “Sonia Gandhi ki jai”, did they not? You disrespect crowd chanting an emotional slogan and they brag about your own?





11:20 am IST Does the Opposition want to protect him (Christian Michel): Amit Shah “No, tell me, is it wrong if we nabbed the middleman? Does the Opposition want to protect him?,” Shah asked. When probed further to give his two takes on Christian Michel, the main accused in AgustaWestland bribery case, BJP chief Amit Shah avoided the question.





11:18 am IST Congress has no discipline: Amit Shah The Congress party has no discipline. They don’t even have a PM candidate.





11: 13 am IST Congress tried to play religion card, we managed to inform voters: Amit Shah BJP managed to educate the voters on Congress’s misinformation. The Congress tried to play the religion card for votes. Even tried to disrespect the prime minister of India and I think we succeeded in telling the voters the kind of government Congress would bring. People have rejected the caste politics of Congress. I have complete faith that BJP will emerge as the winner.





11:10 am IST Under PM Modi, BJP won many states: Amit Shah Amit Shah addresses the media in Rajasthan as the last leg of campaign on final day kicks off. “Under Prime Minister Modi, BJP won many states,”says BJP chief Amit Shah





10:36 am IST Rahul to address the media in Hyderabad Congress leader is scheduled to fly to Hyderabad where he will be addressing the media later in the evening.





10:22 am IST Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Telangana As the last leg of Assembly elections 2018 campaigning ends on Wednesday (today), Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference and rally in Telangana. In the election-bound state, the Congress is contesting the polls in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party’s Chandrababu Naidu and CPI.





10:15 am IST BJP supremo Amit Shah to campaign in Rajasthan Before conducting a roadshow, BJP leader Amit Shah will address the media in Jaipur. The BJP chief will then conduct a roadshow in Ajmer.



