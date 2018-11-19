Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 19, 2018
LIVE BLOG

Assembly elections LIVE: Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk in Rajasthan

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others. Follow live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 19, 2018 15:33 IST
highlights

Campaigning for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls would hit top gear during the next fortnight with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, set to address public meetings in the state. HT brings you the latest happenings from the election front.

Follow LIVE updates here:

3:30pm IST

Sachin Pilot files nomination

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk constituency.

3:18pm IST

Sachin Pilot offers prayers at Shiv temple

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot offers prayers at a Shiv temple in Tonk.

3:08pm IST

Yogi’s dig at Rahul

In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi visited many temples. But when he knelt to pray, the priest had to tell him that it was a temple, not mosque: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI.

2:16pm IST

Rahul has developed Modi phobia: Amit Shah

Rahul has developed Modi phobia. He keeps on saying ‘Modi, Modi’ in his speeches. Rahul wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country: BJP president Amit Shah in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI.

1:52pm IST

Gehlot files nomination

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot files nomination from Sardarpura seat.

1:50pm IST

Bouncers guard Cong office in Hyderabad after protests

Heavy security, including bouncers, can be seen at the Congress office in Hyderabad after protests over ticket distribution, reports ANI.