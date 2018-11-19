Assembly elections LIVE: Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk in Rajasthan

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

Campaigning for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls would hit top gear during the next fortnight with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, set to address public meetings in the state. HT brings you the latest happenings from the election front.

Follow LIVE updates here:

3:30pm IST Sachin Pilot files nomination Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk constituency. Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot files his nomination from Tonk constituency. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/xnLLyouuRl — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018





3:18pm IST Sachin Pilot offers prayers at Shiv temple Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot offers prayers at a Shiv temple in Tonk. Rajasthan: Congress state president Sachin Pilot offers prayers at a Shiv Temple in Tonk. pic.twitter.com/jeVvDqW6Rq — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018





3:08pm IST Yogi’s dig at Rahul In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi visited many temples. But when he knelt to pray, the priest had to tell him that it was a temple, not mosque: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI.





2:16pm IST Rahul has developed Modi phobia: Amit Shah Rahul has developed Modi phobia. He keeps on saying ‘Modi, Modi’ in his speeches. Rahul wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country: BJP president Amit Shah in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI.





1:52pm IST Gehlot files nomination Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot files nomination from Sardarpura seat.



