Assembly elections LIVE: Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk in Rajasthan
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others. Follow live updates here.
-
3:30pm IST
Sachin Pilot files nomination
-
3:18pm IST
Sachin Pilot offers prayers at Shiv temple
-
3:08pm IST
Yogi’s dig at Rahul
-
2:16pm IST
Rahul has developed Modi phobia: Amit Shah
-
1:52pm IST
Gehlot files nomination
-
1:50pm IST
Bouncers guard Cong office in Hyderabad after protests
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.
Campaigning for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls would hit top gear during the next fortnight with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, set to address public meetings in the state. HT brings you the latest happenings from the election front.
Follow LIVE updates here:
Sachin Pilot files nomination
Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk constituency.
Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot files his nomination from Tonk constituency. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/xnLLyouuRl— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018
Sachin Pilot offers prayers at Shiv temple
Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot offers prayers at a Shiv temple in Tonk.
Rajasthan: Congress state president Sachin Pilot offers prayers at a Shiv Temple in Tonk. pic.twitter.com/jeVvDqW6Rq— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018
Yogi’s dig at Rahul
In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi visited many temples. But when he knelt to pray, the priest had to tell him that it was a temple, not mosque: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI.
Rahul has developed Modi phobia: Amit Shah
Rahul has developed Modi phobia. He keeps on saying ‘Modi, Modi’ in his speeches. Rahul wants to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty, unemployment and illiteracy from the country: BJP president Amit Shah in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI.
Gehlot files nomination
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot files nomination from Sardarpura seat.
Bouncers guard Cong office in Hyderabad after protests
Heavy security, including bouncers, can be seen at the Congress office in Hyderabad after protests over ticket distribution, reports ANI.
Telangana: Heavy security including bouncers seen at Congress office in Hyderabad after protests over ticket distribution pic.twitter.com/zrBKi56dh7— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018