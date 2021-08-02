At least 100K villages got tap water supply within 2 years: Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission, the government’s flagship scheme to make piped water available to all, has achieved the milestone of providing tap water to every household in at least 100,000 villages across India within 23 months since its launch in August 2019.

Jal Jeevan mission’s 10th monthly report show that about 78.6 million rural households and every household in over 105,000 villages are getting tap water supply.

Additional secretary and mission director Bharat Lal said on Sunday, “This speed, scale and momentum of works need to be maintained to accomplish the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in a time-bound manner.”

Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have achieved 100% tap water supply in rural areas.

The mission said that ₹3.60 lakh crore has been earmarked to achieve the goal of providing safe and adequate drinking water to all households in rural India by 2024.

Dr D Hemalatha, Vice Principle of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Institute stressed that good water quality is the key to better health. She urged the state governments to undertake water quality monitoring in partnership with universities/ colleges, high schools and health centres through public-private partnership.

Madhuri Shukla, Consultant, UNOPS said water quality testing is imperative for water supply services. It includes verification of the safety of drinking water, quality validation process and preventive measures as well as investigation of water-borne disease outbreaks.