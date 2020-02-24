At ‘Namaste Trump’, US president quotes Swami Vivekananda, mentions Vedas

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:40 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday invoked Swami Vivekananda and the Vedas during his speech during the “Namaste Trump” event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium.

“As the great religious teacher Swami Vivekananda once said: ‘The moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him, that moment I am free’,” he said while addressing a massive crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

It was part of a longer quote attributed to the Indian philosopher, who is admired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In America and in India, we all know that we are born for a higher purpose to reach toward our fuller potential to work, toward excellence and perfection and to give all glory to God,” Trump added.

The US president also spoke about the ancient Hindu religious text—the Vedas.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event on the lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ programme, which was addressed by Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister’s trip to Houston last September, saw a massive crowd cheering on for the US president.

It was also addressed by Prime Minister Modi as well.

Trump arrived shortly before noon at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport with his wife Melania Trump and a ministerial delegation that also includes his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Modi welcomed Trump at the airport with a hug.

After that, Trump and Melania Trump spent some time at the Sabarmati Ashram and spun a charkha or the spinning wheel, which is closely associated with India’s freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram.

Trump then left for Agra to see the Taj Mahal with his family.