At NASSCOM event, PM Modi spotlights new mapping policy, says biggest consideration was on security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the country's IT sector to ensure India emerges as a leader in the world in coming years. He also lauded the solutions given by tech experts which he said served as an inspiration to the world during Covid-19 crisis.

He then talked about the various initiatives taken by the government in liberalising various sectors, most recent being the mapping sector. The government on Monday liberalised regulations on geospatial data and maps to achieve a $5 trillion economy and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

"In a major move, policies regarding mapping and geospatial data have been liberalised for the industry. This step will empower our tech start-up eco-system and the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said while addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing.

"The biggest consideration on geospatial regulations was on security. India is more confident nation now which can be seen on our borders," he added.

The Prime Minister said that whether it's projects related to infrastructure, or houses of the poor, everything is being geo-tagged so that projects can be completed on time.

"Technology has empowered the regular citizen in the country and connected him with the government. We've democratised data as well and last-mile service delivery has also been effective," PM Modi said.

Under the new policy, geospatial data from government agencies such as the Survey of India and the Indian Space Research Organisation will also be made available to public and private companies.

After the liberalisation of regulations on geospatial data, private companies can now conduct surveying and mapping without prior approvals and share the data for various everyday applications, from logistics and transport to road safety and e-commerce.

The new guidelines will allow an increase in the scale, speed, and accuracy of mapping.

The government estimates that the new guidelines will boost the geospatial data sector to a value of ₹1 lakh crore and create jobs for 2.2 million people.