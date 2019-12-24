At pro-CAA rally in Bengal, Nadda says ‘huge’ turnout signals change

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 09:12 IST

Traffic in large parts of central and north Kolkata was paralysed on Monday afternoon when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda held a roadshow, named ‘Abhinandan Yatra,’ welcoming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The huge turnout signals a change. As chief minister, Mamata Banerjee always kept her political agenda ahead of welfare of the state and the people,” said Nadda, addressing the crowd at Shyambazar.

On a day BJP faced a setback in the Jharkhand assembly polls, the BJP rally in Kolkata saw an impressive gathering. “People of Bengal are true nationalists. They always upheld values and culture of the nation. But there came a time when some regimes (in the state) did not give recognition to the national spirit. Today, Banerjee and her men are misguiding people on CAA,” said Nadda and told the crowd that India was divided on religious lines with people who were religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh facing persecution. “CAA is meant to protect them and give them their right as citizens,” he said.

“Since 1947, Muslims have progressed in India. Eminent people from the community have become Presidents and vice presidents, chief ministers and chief justices. This is the beauty of our country. They increased in numbers while in Pakistan, minorities, who comprised 23 % population during Partition were reduced to 3%. How can Pakistan explain that?” said Nadda.

“Among people who crossed over to India for shelter and safety were those from the Matua and Namashudra (both are Hindu Dalit) communities from Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi has given them citizenship rights. Is that wrong?” said Nadda amid applause.

“Mamata ji says CAA is against Article 14 while the two have no link. Triple Talaq is banned in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Turkey but in India the anti-woman practice was on. When we banned it, Mamata ji said the new law was defective. She opposed laws that we introduced to counter terrorism. When trains were torched a few days ago she appealed to the arsonists to stop. Does a chief minister appeal or does she take action?” said Nadda.

“All she knows is appeasement,” Nadda added and referred to ‘cut money’ or commission that thousands have allegedly paid to TMC leaders for houses, toilets or jobs under Central schemes.

“Banerjee represents common people and speaks for them in their language. The Prime Minister and other seniors BJP leaders are constantly referring to her because they are scared,” said TMC secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee.