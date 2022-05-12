‘Impact of situation felt beyond region’: At UNHRC meet, India explains its ‘consistent’ position on Ukraine war

The Indian government's position on the ongoing war in Ukraine has been 'steadfast and consistent', Indra Mani Pandey, India's Permanent Representative in Geneva, said Thursday during a special session of the UN Human Rights Council. “We remain deeply concerned at the unfolding developments and have constantly called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities."

Referring to prime minister Narendra Modi's discussions on this subject with world leaders, including Russia president Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, India also pointed out that women and children had been 'disproportionately impacted (by the conflict) and form a bulk of those shifted to neighbouring countries and…displaced internally'.

Ukraine war live updates here

"Impact of the situation is being felt beyond this region (Ukraine); oil prices are skyrocketing, there's shortage of food grains and fertilisers," India said, underlining social and economic concerns faced by several countries worldwide.

India has been sending humanitarian supplies, including medicines and other essential relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbours.

PM Modi reiterated this in his interactions with global leaders, including the Russian Federation & Ukraine... it's evident that women & children have been disproportionately impacted & form a bulk of those who shifted to neighbouring countries & were displaced internally: India — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

Also underlined was India's 'abiding commitment to the global promotion and protection of human rights' and called for respecting these values in Ukraine.

India has, on all previous occasions, refrained from publicly condemning Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. Last month, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes committed by its troops in Ukraine. The resolution was moved by the United States. As many as 58 nations abstained on the resolution, including India, which cited 'both substance and process' as reasons for the decision.

India in Geneva also said reports of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were deeply disturbing and that it continued to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterated the call for end to all hostilities.

This is the first session of the UN body following Modi's recent European trip, during which he visited Germany, Denmark and France. During his joint press briefing with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Modi reiterated India's call to resort to dialogue and cease violence to end the war in Ukraine.