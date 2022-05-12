Home / India News / ‘Impact of situation felt beyond region’: At UNHRC meet, India explains its ‘consistent’ position on Ukraine war
india news

‘Impact of situation felt beyond region’: At UNHRC meet, India explains its ‘consistent’ position on Ukraine war

  • Last month, the United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes committed by its troops in Ukraine. India was among 58 nations that abstained on the resolution.
TOPSHOT - Ukrainians stage a protest outside of the United Nations Office during special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on May 12, 2022. - Ukraine slams what it calls the "sheer horror" and "pure evil" being inflicted on their country by Russian forces as the United Nations Human Rights Council holds an extraordinary session on Ukraine. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)
TOPSHOT - Ukrainians stage a protest outside of the United Nations Office during special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on May 12, 2022. - Ukraine slams what it calls the "sheer horror" and "pure evil" being inflicted on their country by Russian forces as the United Nations Human Rights Council holds an extraordinary session on Ukraine. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)
Updated on May 12, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

The Indian government's position on the ongoing war in Ukraine has been 'steadfast and consistent', Indra Mani Pandey, India's Permanent Representative in Geneva, said Thursday during a special session of the UN Human Rights Council. “We remain deeply concerned at the unfolding developments and have constantly called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities."

Referring to prime minister Narendra Modi's discussions on this subject with world leaders, including Russia president Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, India also pointed out that women and children had been 'disproportionately impacted (by the conflict) and form a bulk of those shifted to neighbouring countries and…displaced internally'.

Ukraine war live updates here

"Impact of the situation is being felt beyond this region (Ukraine); oil prices are skyrocketing, there's shortage of food grains and fertilisers," India said, underlining social and economic concerns faced by several countries worldwide. 

India has been sending humanitarian supplies, including medicines and other essential relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbours.

Also underlined was India's 'abiding commitment to the global promotion and protection of human rights' and called for respecting these values in Ukraine.

India has, on all previous occasions, refrained from publicly condemning Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. Last month, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes committed by its troops in Ukraine. The resolution was moved by the United States. As many as 58 nations abstained on the resolution, including India, which cited 'both substance and process' as reasons for the decision.

India in Geneva also said reports of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were deeply disturbing and that it continued to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterated the call for end to all hostilities.

This is the first session of the UN body following Modi's recent European trip, during which he visited Germany, Denmark and France. During his joint press briefing with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Modi reiterated India's call to resort to dialogue and cease violence to end the war in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis united nations human rights council india + 4 more
united nations ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis united nations human rights council india + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out