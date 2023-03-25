Home / India News / Audio recording claims threat to Indian flag at G20 meet, police probing: Report

Audio recording claims threat to Indian flag at G20 meet, police probing: Report

ByKanishka Singharia
Mar 25, 2023 07:27 PM IST

The report claimed police had received an audio recording from an unknown number that said the Indian flag would be removed from the city's Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Police have opened an investigation into a threat against the Indian flag, news agency ANI reported late Saturday evening. The news agency claimed police had received an audio recording from an unknown number that said the flag would be removed from the city's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.

Representative image. (Still Pixels)

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday at the city's Indira Gandhi International Airport police station, and was later transferred to Delhi Police Special Cell, said a senior police official. The audio recording was reportedly received by a passenger flying into the national capital.

This comes just a day after Delhi Police registered a case under several penal provisions, including India’s anti-terror law, against Indian nationals allegedly involved in a violent protest by pro-Khalistan groups outside the Indian high commission in London during which an activist pulled down the national flag.

India had lodged a strong protest against the developments in London, besides diplomatic demonstrations the Indian side reduced security around the British high commission and the envoy’s official resident in Delhi this week.

The protest in London on March 19 began hours after Punjab Police launched a statewide manhunt against pro-Khalistani separatist preacher Amritpal Singh, who continued to elude the authorities for the eight day.

