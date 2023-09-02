Rickshaw driver held for moral policing: Police

Bengaluru A 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly threatening a couple who posted a video on social media chanting religious slogans

A 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly threatening a couple who posted a video of them chanting religious slogans on social media, police officers said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Nayan Khan, a resident of Harinagar, near Konanakunte in Bengaluru.

According to a police officer, Khan was arrested after his Instagram reel went viral on social media. In the reel, Nayaz is allegedly seen threatening a burqa-clad woman and the man for chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in a video.

Responding to the couple’s video, the accused purportedly abused the woman to take the burqa off and the man’s skull cap, if they wished to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, the police officer said.

The viral video was shared on social media and was tweeted by a handle on August 28, tagging the Bengaluru Police, seeking action.

“Based on the complaint, the Talaghattapura police arrested Khan on Thursday,” the police officer said. The accused has been booked under Section 298 (intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings by words, sounds, gestures, or objects) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Police said that there were no previous cases against Khan and he was very active on social media. He told the police that he was enraged after seeing the video and reacted to it in the spur of the moment.

In another incident of moral policing in the state capital last week, a 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly abusing a burqa-clad woman accompanied by a man from a different community and recording a video of the incident to be uploaded on social media.

