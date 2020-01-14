e-paper
Home / India News / Avalanche strikes army post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil, three soldiers killed

Avalanche strikes army post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil, three soldiers killed

The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.
The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.(Representative Photo/Associated Press)
         

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said.

The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.

The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said.

Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.

