Ayodhya panel meets AIMPLB delegation

The Supreme Court-appointed Ayodhya mediation panel on Saturday held three-hour-long discussions with an All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) delegation.

“We were invited by the panel for talks. We communicated to them the AIMPLB stand on the Ayodhya land dispute,” said a member of the delegation led by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani.

“We did not give any written submission to the panel but simply conveyed our views, which were finalised in a meeting of the AIMPLB at Nadwa College in April,” said the member, adding the board was in favour of an amicable and peaceful settlement at the earliest.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reiterated that, if required, a law would be enacted for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Maurya was in Ayodhya to attend the closing ceremony of the nine-day birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Maurya said: “There are two ways to resolve the Ram Mandir issue. One is through the courts and another is through dialogue between the parties (Hindu and Muslim litigants).”

Both the processes are underway, he said. “If required, a law will be enacted for construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Maurya assured saints the Ram temple issue would be resolved soon. “Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s prophecy has come true and the BJP has won more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha. Soon, other issues will also be resolved,” he said.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 23:05 IST