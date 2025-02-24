Ayodhya prepares for Maha Shivratri with enhanced security and crowd control measures

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi has assured that the administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the devotees visiting Ayodhya on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. "We are working to guarantee the comfort of the pilgrims travelling to Ayodhya. We met with the district government today, and we made a lot of provisions for the people's comfort," Tripathi told ANI on Sunday.(PTI)

He further added, "Any devotee coming to Ayodhya will not face any inconvenience... Our traffic and diversion plans are ready. Our sanitation and drinking water systems are all updated... We have two Shiva Temples that are of historical significance, Nageshwarnath and Kshireshwar Nath. We have made arrangements in both these places... people will not face any inconvenience."

In light of the massive influx of devotees expected on the occasion, the authorities have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees will only be allowed to go to the platform when the train arrives.

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Maha Kumbh snan on Mahashivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed here is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here. We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity... All arrangements are in place," DSP Singh emphasised.

This move comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, during which thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. The stampede resulted in 18 fatalities and many injuries due to overcrowding.

After the stampede incident at New Delhi station, the Ministry of Railways has announced plans to construct permanent holding areas at approximately 60 railway stations across the country prone to crowd congestion.

According to ministry sources, this decision is part of a broader strategy to manage the large crowds that frequently gather at busy railway stations, ensuring smoother transit and reducing congestion-related issues.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for the final major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to assess the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking to the media, DGP Prashant Kumar stated, "We are making comprehensive arrangements for traffic control, crowd management, and ensuring a smooth experience for devotees, especially during the last bath and the upcoming weekend. Our constant endeavour is to ensure that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience."