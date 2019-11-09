e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Ayodhya verdict: 5 key points from Supreme Court judgment

The Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case. Here are the 5 key points.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:28 IST
The Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case. The disputed site has been given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the centre has been asked to build a trust for the construction of the temple. Also a suitable plot of 5 acre has been allotted to the Sunni WAQF board. The verdict was delivered by CJI Ranjan Gogoi who heads the 5 judge constitutional bench. Watch this video to find out the 5 key points from the judgment. 

Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
