Ayodhya verdict: 5 key points from Supreme Court judgment

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:28 IST

The Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case. The disputed site has been given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the centre has been asked to build a trust for the construction of the temple. Also a suitable plot of 5 acre has been allotted to the Sunni WAQF board. The verdict was delivered by CJI Ranjan Gogoi who heads the 5 judge constitutional bench. Watch this video to find out the 5 key points from the judgment.