Ayodhya verdict: Congress appeals for calm, says let’s abide by secular value

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:22 IST

The Opposition Congress on Saturday appealed for calm and urged all communities to follow ‘secular values’ after the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, handing over the disputed land to Hindus while giving a 5-acre alternative plot to Muslims for a mosque.

“The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony,” a statement by the Congress Working Committee said.

It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages, the statement added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, speaking on the issue, said, “Supreme Court’s verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgment not only opened the doors for the temple’s construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue,” reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, party leader Priyanka Gandhi had also appealed for calm as the Supreme Court prepared to deliver its verdict.

“As all of you know, the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case is going to come today. In this hour, whatever be the decision of the apex court, the unity, social harmony and love which is the thousand-year tradition of our country needs to be upheld,” Vadra tweeted.

“This is the country of Mahatma Gandhi. Following the message of peace and non-violence is our duty,” Vadra’s second tweet read.

The verdict was preceded by appeals for calm by top religious and political leaders and a nationwide security alert to prevent any attempt by miscreants to inflame tempers in a case that has been followed intently by the Hindu and Muslim community.

Strong security measures were put in place ahead of the verdict in several states with schools asked to shut for the day and social media platforms kept under strict watch.