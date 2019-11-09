e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Ayodhya verdict: Supreme Court orders 5-acre land for Muslims to build mosque

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the mosque should be constructed at a prominent site and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:44 IST
Bhadra Sinha
Bhadra Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The crowd outside Supreme Court after the judgment on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.
The crowd outside Supreme Court after the judgment on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

In one of the most anticipated judgments in India’s history, the Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the decks for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the mosque should be constructed at a “prominent site” and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Sunni Wakf Board, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi title suit, said that it was not satisfied with the verdict and may seek a review.

The 16th century Babri mosque had stood at the site before it was destroyed by Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992 in a catalytic event that triggered widespread violence across the country. It said the destruction of the mosque took place in breach of the order of status quo.

Directing allotment or alternate land to Muslims for construction of mosque, the court said, “Muslims were dispossessed of the mosque in 1949 and December 6, 1992. Wrong committed must be remitted.”

The court which had reserved its judgment on October 16, said possession of the disputed 2.77 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. However, the possession will remain with a central government receiver, it said.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has failed to establish its case of dedicated place of worship in the Ayodhya dispute while directing allotment of alternative land to Muslims to build a new mosque.

The top court said the extensive nature of Hindus worship at outer courtyard at the disputed site has been there, and the evidence suggests the Muslims offered Friday prayers at mosque which indicates that they had not lost possession of the site.

The court said Babri mosque was not constructed over a vacant land and the underlying structure was not Islamic but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News