Baby boy born onboard IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight. See pics

We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available,” Indigo said in a statement.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
A baby boy was born inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday
A baby boy was born inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday(Sourced)
         

A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the airline.

“We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available,” Indigo said in a statement.

 

The baby was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.

See pictures:

A cabin crew hold the new born baby in her arms.
A cabin crew hold the new born baby in her arms. ( Sourced )
The entire cabin crew of Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.
The entire cabin crew of Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight. ( Sourced )
Two of the cabin crew members of the Indigo flight with the baby boy.
Two of the cabin crew members of the Indigo flight with the baby boy. ( Sourced )
A welcome banner for the baby in Bengaluru.
A welcome banner for the baby in Bengaluru. ( Sourced )

