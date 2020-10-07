Baby boy born onboard IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight. See pics

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:10 IST

A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the airline.

“We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available,” Indigo said in a statement.

Was on @IndiGo6E 6E 122 flight to BLR, woman gives birth mid-indiair, amazing team work of indigo flight attendants. They setup a hospital in minutes and the new born cried mid air. Dr Shailaja Vallabhani was fortunately on this flight!

Thank you god n entire @IndiGo6E crew. 🙏 — Prabhu Stavarmath (@Stavarmath) October 7, 2020

The baby was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.

See pictures:

A cabin crew hold the new born baby in her arms. ( Sourced )

The entire cabin crew of Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight. ( Sourced )

Two of the cabin crew members of the Indigo flight with the baby boy. ( Sourced )