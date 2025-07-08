Newborn found in a bag in train toilet leads to horror story from Bihar: ‘My father made me pregnant’

A newborn baby found stuffed inside a bag on a train in UP's Moradabad has uncovered a heinous crime, in which a girl in Bihar suffered rape at the hands of her father, and a cover-up attempt by the family. The victim reportedly said her father used to drink a lot and had been sexually abusing her for over a year before she was found pregnant.(PTI file photo/representative)

The baby was born on June 22, when the minor girl, who had become pregnant after her father allegedly raped her, was being taken to Delhi by train “for treatment”, news agency ANI reported.

Since she was too far along, her water broke and she delivered the baby boy in the toilet when the train was near Varanasi. The girl and the family deboarded after putting the baby in a bag that they placed inside the toilet of another train there, a Jagran report said.

It was near Bareilly that some vendors on this train – Patna-Chandigarh Summer Special – heard the baby's cries and found him, the umbilical cord still not cut off, the report added.

They took the baby to the ticket-checking staff, who took him to the air-conditioned coach as there was fear of suffocation in the heat and humidity. They chose to get off at Moradabad, where the baby was reportedly given medical care.

How the case was cracked: SIM from Bihar

There was a SIM card in the same bag, police said. "When traced, the owner of the SIM card told that the baby was of a minor girl relative of his, who had become pregnant after rape," Moradabad junction railway police station head Ravindra Vashistha told ANI.

The family was in Chhapra.

The victim reportedly said her father used to drink a lot and had been sexually abusing her for over a year before she was found pregnant.

What happens to baby now

The railway police brought the rape victim – the abandoned baby's mother – to Moradabad, where she was met by officials of Childline, the 24-hour rescue service for children under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

She gave it in writing that she cannot afford to keep the child. She was accompanied by her mother and maternal grandmother, who said the same thing, according to the report.

For now, the baby is with the Child Welfare Committee in Moradabad, its chief Amit Kaushal was quoted as saying.

The baby would not be up for adoption immediately; that process begins after two months, at which point the the victim can have a rethink and claim the baby's custody, said the welfare committee official.

The main investigation is now with the police in Bihar.