Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Newborn found in a bag in train toilet leads to horror story from Bihar: ‘My father made me pregnant’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Vendors heard baby's cries on train, handed it over to railway police in Moradabad, from where the story reached Chhapra in Bihar

A newborn baby found stuffed inside a bag on a train in UP's Moradabad has uncovered a heinous crime, in which a girl in Bihar suffered rape at the hands of her father, and a cover-up attempt by the family. 

The victim reportedly said her father used to drink a lot and had been sexually abusing her for over a year before she was found pregnant.(PTI file photo/representative)
The victim reportedly said her father used to drink a lot and had been sexually abusing her for over a year before she was found pregnant.(PTI file photo/representative)

The baby was born on June 22, when the minor girl, who had become pregnant after her father allegedly raped her, was being taken to Delhi by train “for treatment”, news agency ANI reported. 

Since she was too far along, her water broke and she delivered the baby boy in the toilet when the train was near Varanasi. The girl and the family deboarded after putting the baby in a bag that they placed inside the toilet of another train there, a Jagran report said. 

Also read: Life-convict out on bail in murder case arrested in rape case

It was near Bareilly that some vendors on this train – Patna-Chandigarh Summer Special – heard the baby's cries and found him, the umbilical cord still not cut off, the report added.  

They took the baby to the ticket-checking staff, who took him to the air-conditioned coach as there was fear of suffocation in the heat and humidity. They chose to get off at Moradabad, where the baby was reportedly given medical care.

How the case was cracked: SIM from Bihar 

There was a SIM card in the same bag, police said. "When traced, the owner of the SIM card told that the baby was of a minor girl relative of his, who had become pregnant after rape," Moradabad junction railway police station head Ravindra Vashistha told ANI.

The family was in Chhapra. 

The victim reportedly said her father used to drink a lot and had been sexually abusing her for over a year before she was found pregnant.

What happens to baby now

The railway police brought the rape victim – the abandoned baby's mother – to Moradabad, where she was met by officials of Childline, the 24-hour rescue service for children under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

She gave it in writing that she cannot afford to keep the child. She was accompanied by her mother and maternal grandmother, who said the same thing, according to the report. 

For now, the baby is with the Child Welfare Committee in Moradabad, its chief Amit Kaushal was quoted as saying. 

Also read: Kolkata gangrape accused Monojit Mishra contacted ‘influential mentors’ for help

The baby would not be up for adoption immediately; that process begins after two months, at which point the the victim can have a rethink and claim the baby's custody, said the welfare committee official.

The main investigation is now with the police in Bihar.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Newborn found in a bag in train toilet leads to horror story from Bihar: ‘My father made me pregnant’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On