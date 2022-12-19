Baghel's ‘saffron’ jibe at Bajrang Dal members amid 'Pathaan' song row. Watch

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday took a sharp swipe at members of the Bajrang Dal group amid a controversy brewing over a song from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer "Pathaan", which released last week. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the use of saffron and green colours in the song "Besharam", suggesting that it hurts religious sentiments. He even hinted that the movie could face a ban in the state.

Baghel on Monday spoke about the significance of saffron colour among ascetics as he said that the colour symbolises sacrifice. "There is a difference in embracing the colour and wearing clothes. Those who sacrifice worldly pleasures - such as Sadhus - embrace the saffron robes," the Congress leader can be heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI. "When they leave their house and societal pleasures, that's when they wear it. But when the Bajrangi goons wear the gamchas of this colour... what have they sacrificed for the society?" he further asked. "They are rather wearing it for vasooli (extortion). This the difference."

"If it's just about the colour.... so... the BJP MPs who are actors and those who dance wearing the same colour... is that ok? We can't limit colours to a community or religion," he further said.

Controversy has been simmering over the "Besharam" song ahead of the movie's release due for January. It's expected to be the biggest early 2023 Bollywood release, and while Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting to see him back on the screen after a long time, Mishra's comments have been followed by sporadic protests, calling for the ban on the movie.

(With inputs from ANI)

