Mining baron Janardhana Reddy granted bail in bribery case

Ballari mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has been granted days after he was arrested in an alleged bribery case in Bengaluru.

Reddy was asked to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh as a surety for his bail in the case.

One Syed Ahmed Fareed, a ponzi scam accused, is alleged to have cheated around 15,000 people to the tune of Rs 600 crore through his firm Ambidant Marketing. Fareed allegedly told police that he had given Reddy 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore after the latter promised to help him in an investigation launched by the Enforcement Directorate.

The central crime branch of the Bengaluru police had questioned Reddy from around 4 pm on Saturday, when he appeared before the police, till about 2.30 am, police sources confirmed. The questioning resumed on Sunday before Reddy was arrested, police said.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:06 IST