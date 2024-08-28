BJP leader posts video showing moment bullet fired at Priyangu Pandey amid Bangla bandh call

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyangu Pandey was allegedly attacked by unknown persons in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district during the 12-hour Bangla bandh call on Wednesday. Priyangu Pandey alleged that Trinamool Congress workers opened fire at him and hurled bombs when he was traveling in a car in Bhatpara. BJP leader Arjun Singh accused Trinamool leaders Tarun Sau and MLA Somnath Shyam of being behind the attack.

"Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence...We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from the Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. At least seven to eight bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then six to seven rounds of firing were done...This is a joint conspiracy of Trinamool and the police," news agency ANI quoted Priyangu Pandey as saying.

"Priyangu Pandey is our party leader. Today his car was attacked...and bullets were fired...The driver has been shot… Seven rounds were fired...This was done in the presence of the ACP. Planning was done to kill Priyangu Pandey… Two persons are injured, one among them is serious," BJP leader Arjun Singh told reporters.

The injured driver has been admitted to Bhatpara State General Hospital. About three minutes from his home, his car slowed down to pass by a municipal truck. The attack took place there.

Arjun Singh accused Trinamool leaders Tarun Sau and MLA Somnath Shyam of being behind the attack, alleging that the miscreants were brought in from Kakinara.

Sharing a video clip which purportedly shows the moment when the bullet was fire, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged on X, “TMC goon opening fire on eminent BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey's vehicle at Bhatpara. The driver of the vehicle is shot.”

“This is how Mamata Banerjee & TMC are trying to force BJP off the street. The Bandh is successful and people have supported it wholeheartedly. The toxic cocktail of Police & TMC Goons won't be able to scare BJP,” Suvendu Adhikari added.

Watch the video here:

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The BJP has been protesting against the Trinamool government in the state over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The BJP called a 6am to 6pm general strike after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to reach 'Nabanna' on Tuesday.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' call was given by an unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and a dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'.

On August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata. Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the row over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

The murder and alleged sexual assault of a female trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital caused national outrage and many rallies have been held in different states of the country.