Bareilly temple wall defaced; police investigate and erase graffiti

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 07:32 AM IST

A wall at the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur was defaced with graffiti. Police quickly removed it and filed an FIR against unknown individuals.

The wall of a temple was defaced with controversial graffiti here on Wednesday, police said. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter.

Police reported that provocative graffiti had been written on the wall of a shrine. A formal complaint has been filed in this case against some individuals.(ANI file/representative)
A purported video of the defaced wall was doing the rounds on social media.

A wall of the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur under the Kotwali police station area was defaced with controversial graffiti. Local police acted swiftly, erased the graffiti and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, police officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Pandey said footage of CCTV cameras installed near the temple is being scanned to identify the culprits.

City Magistrate Rajiv Shukla urged people to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours.

