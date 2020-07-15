Baseless, says Congress on reports of Rahul Gandhi’s purported comment on Sachin Pilot

india

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:30 IST

The Congress on Wednesday rubbished reports that its former president Rahul Gandhi had a made an oblique reference to Sachin Pilot at a meeting of the party’s students’ wing national Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

“There have been some media reports about the NSUI meeting with Rahul Gandhi ji today. I want to categorically state that those reports are baseless. This was an internal NSUI meeting and we only discussed students and youth issues,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary and national in-charge of NSUI, Ruchi Gupta tweeted.

Gupta’s rebuttal came after a news agency tweeted citing sources who quoted Gandhi as saying at the NSUI meeting, “If anybody wants to leave the party they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you.”

Rahul Gandhi has not commented on the crisis in Rajasthan that the Congress party has been grappling with this week.

On Monday, the former Congress chief’s office said “Sachin Pilot is always in his heart. And they speak often and directly. They have great respect and affection for each other.”

This response came when HT asked for Rahul Gandhi’s rejoinder to whether he had been in touch with Pilot,

Although Pilot has been dropped as deputy chief minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet sacked as the party chief in Rajasthan, the Congress party has not yet shut the door on him.

On Wednesday, the party asked Pilot to “stop all conversation with the BJP and return to Jaipur”.