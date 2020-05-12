e-paper
Bathinda's hero: This cop is everyone's favourite, fans love to draw his sketches

Bathinda’s hero: This cop is everyone’s favourite, fans love to draw his sketches

Nanak Singh, the SSP of Bathinda regularly engages with his fans on social media, says it builds a direct connection that solves many problems

india Updated: May 12, 2020 15:29 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
A sketch of SSP Nanak Singh made by his fan
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Punjab, Nanak Singh is admired by all for being a compassionate cop. Along with his team, he is relentlessly fighting against Covid-19. Singh’s team responds to senior citizen’s calls for medical assistance, prepares and distributes food among the poor, and also feeds stray animals.

The cop regularly engages with his fans on social media, and shares touching videos of his team standing by the needy. He never forgets to credit his policemen for all the hard work.

As a tribute, admirers have been drawing Singh’s sketches and sending him on social media. “Such gestures make us feel special, give us the courage to keep going in this trying phase. Social media helps forge a direct connection with people which solves many problems,” says Singh.

Singh’s team also created a short movie to spread awareness about the deadly virus. Dr. Nanak Singh, SSP, Bhatinda Police, says, “With everyone inside their houses locked in, a short movie was the perfect way to warn people about the virus. We showed how the police force has been functioning to curb the spread of the virus, and full cooperation of the public is needed to save lives,” he said.

A hunger helpline has also been set up in the district to provide assistance to slum-dwellers, labourers and nomadic families. Singh says, “We don’t want anyone to sleep with an empty stomach. Social organisations have been asked not to distribute ration to the needy directly and instead send goods for distribution to the hunger helpline, which will ensure greater reach.”

 https://www.facebook.com/119986991702673/videos/227724908423918

One of the most novel ideas of Bathinda Police is an open jail for violators of the lockdown rules. These violators are kept for 7 to 8 hours at SSD School (an open jail centre) in Bathinda, and then released. Our Police ensures that these violators are taught the rules of the lockdown and how breaking them will harm their and their loved one’s health. He says, “ We avoid keeping them in real jails. This concept of open jails acts as a deterrent and make people realise their mistakes.”

Apart from surprising children with cakes on their birthdays, Bathinda Police cares for their staff too. In this scorching heat, water bottles, Vitamin C capsules and umbrellas are being distributed daily to the police personnel. “It is important that the first responders are healthy otherwise the purpose of all our drives will be defeated,” says Singh.

