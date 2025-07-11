Before killing school director over ‘haircut’, Haryana students had threatened his son

The two students who allegedly stabbed a director of a private school in Haryana's Hisar district to death had earlier also threatened to kill his son and demanded ₹10 lakh. Police conducting investigation at the spot where the incident took place in a Hisar School on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Jagbir Singh Pannu, a resident of Putthi village, was stabbed multiple times by the two accused on Thursday. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead.

According to PTI, a preliminary investigation by the police has indicated that the accused might have been angry after the school director reprimanded them for not trimming their hair and for other disciplinary issues.

An earlier video allegedly showing the two accused students appeared on social media, in which the two boys threatened Jagbir Singh of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School, claiming that his son's life was in danger, and demanded ₹10 lakh, according to an NDTV report.

"The video makes it appear that the boys had been influenced by members of some gang. There are several fan pages on social media these days. All of these things will become clear once the boys are rounded up," said Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Amit Yashvardhan.

“CCTV footage being scanned”



The Haryana Police said that efforts are on to nab the two students, who are in Classes 11 and 12.

A police officer quoted by PTI said that CCTV footage is being scanned to determine the whereabouts of the students who are on the run.

"CCTV footage is being scanned, while other students and teachers are being questioned," a police officer said.

Another officer also said it is possible that the accused was influenced by a gang through social media.

“Our team is making an effort to catch them. A folding knife has been recovered from the site. A postmortem of the body will confirm all details. They may be influenced by a gang. This can be confirmed only after probe,” Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan told ANI.