Before taking oath as Andhra CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet PM Modi

YSR Congress party president and chief minister-designate of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Jagan Reddy, who registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections on Thursday, will fly to New Delhi at 10.30 am and after a brief stay at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, he will drive down to the Prime Minister’s Office to meet Narendra Modi at 12 noon.

A YSRC leader familiar with the development said that the meeting was a courtesy call but Reddy will also discuss problems confronting the new government in Andhra Pradesh with the Prime Minister. He further added that close associates like V Vijay Sai Reddy, state chief secretary L V Subrahmanyam will also be present at the meeting.

At the YSRC meeting held in Tadepalli, Amravati, former minister and MLA Botsa Satyanarayana proposed the name of Jagan as YSRCP leader, making way for Jagan’s swearing-in as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was unanimously elected as the YSR Congress Legislature Party leader at the meeting.

The resolution was supported by several other senior YSRCP leaders like Dharmana Prasada Rao, Rajanna Dora, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, K Parthasarathi, Mustafa, R K Roja, Alla Nani, Kona Raghupathi, and P Vishwaroop among others.

Jagan Reddy thanked the voters, party leaders and workers while addressing the party legislature. He said that the targets for 2019 have been achieved and now the party workers must aim to get a much larger verdict in 2024 while sustaining this lead.

“This is a historic win which will be written in golden letters in the annals of the state. God has scripted this history. It proves that He shall not forgive those who indulged in irregularities and corruption. TDP, which had poached 23 of our party MLAs, ended up with just 23 MLAs and paid penalty for its misdeeds,” he said taking a swipe at outgoing CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

According to party leaders, the YSRC chief will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh at a public ceremony to be held at the Indira Gandhi municipal stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada at 10.30 am on May 30. The swearing-in timing has been set according to the muhurtam fixed by Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Swamy.

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:29 IST