Bengal BJP president retreats after ‘go back’ slogans greet him in Kolkata, party blames Trinamool

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:22 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Dilip Ghosh was greeted with ‘Go Back’ slogans at Lake Town, a neighbourhood adjoining Kolkata, allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) supporters on Friday morning when he went to interact with locals at an informal chat session arranged by the party workers.

A few hundred TMC supporters gathered at the spot around 7:30 am, shouted slogans, abuses and kicked away tables and chairs at the venue of the chat, alleged Amiya Sarkar, who organsied the meeting.

“A total of 26 of our supporters and workers were attacked and sustained injuries. We will lodge a police complaint,” said Sarkar.

“As a habit, I walk every morning when I interact with locals. Today, I came to Lake Town. But here, I found TMC supporters in larger numbers gathering to welcome me,” said Dilip Ghosh, adding that the agitators kicked tables, chairs and tore banners at the spot.

“It is evident that the TMC is afraid of us,” remarked Ghosh.

According to the organisers, there were about 400-500 supporters from both camps and aggressive slogan shouting continued for about 30 minutes before Ghosh left the spot.

Trashing the BJP leader’s comments, TMC minister and local legislator Sujit Ghosh claimed that the agitation was an outcome of outrage against the party.

“BJP leaders had said they would generate 2 crore jobs a year and deposit Rs 15 lakh into everyone’s bank account. Naturally, locals have some grudge against them. They (BJP leaders) chose the wrong place,” said Sujit Bose.

BJP’s Amiya Sarkar said the incident was a reflection on the law and order situation in the state.

“The real question is, how can ruling party supporters have the insolence to attack the state president of BJP in the city of Kolkata? It also gives an idea of the law and order situation across the state,” said Sarkar.

At such interactions, locals usually approach the BJP state president with individual problems such as medical emergencies, admission of children to school and transfer in job issues, said Debasish Jha, BJP mandal president.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:14 IST