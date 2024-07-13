West Bengal assembly bypolls results 2024: Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress leading in all 4 seats

West Bengal bypoll results 2024: The Trinamool Congress of chief minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an early lead over their rivals in bypolls held in four assembly seats in West Bengal, where counting began on Saturday morning, July 13, the Election Commission data showed. The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT File Photo)

Bengali news channel TV9 Bangla showed TMC leading in Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas, which are in South Bengal, and Raiganj in North Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

Another news channel, ABP Ananda, also broadcasted similar trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats in the 2021 assembly election. The Raiganj seat was won by the BJP in the last assembly election. The Maniktala seat was secured by the TMC in 2021 but became vacant after former state minister Sadhan Pandey died in February 2022.

The counting of votes for the Bengal bypolls began at 8am.

"We have made adequate security arrangements in and around the counting centres. Apart from the state police, central forces are also deployed," an official told news agency PTI.

Raiganj witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 per cent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56 per cent, Bagdah at 68.44 per cent and Maniktala at 54.98 per cent.

On July 10, violence was reported in Bagdah and Ranaghat Dakshin assembly segments as the BJP accused TMC activists of assaulting its booth agents and stopping its candidates from visiting some polling stations.

BJP candidates Manoj Kumar Biswas and Binay Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin and Badgah, respectively claimed they were not allowed to visit some booths. Manoj Kumar Biswas alleged that BJP camp offices in some areas were ransacked by the TMC.

BJP's Maniktala candidate Kalyan Chaubey faced protests and was greeted with "go back" slogans allegedly by TMC activists as he tried to enter a booth in the constituency.

The TMC denied the allegations and dubbed them as "baseless". The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against these incidents.