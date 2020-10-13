e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal CID team reaches Patna to probe BJP leader Manish Shukla’s murder

Bengal CID team reaches Patna to probe BJP leader Manish Shukla’s murder

So far, four people have been arrested for their involvement in Shukla’s murder. Those arrested include local businessman Khurram Khan, hired killer Gulam Sheikh, Nasir Khan and Subodh Yadav.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:17 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters gathered outside NRS Hospital where the mortal remains of BJP leader Manish Shukla were kept, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Shukla, 39, an outgoing councillor of the Titagarh municipality in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was gunned down on October 4 night.
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters gathered outside NRS Hospital where the mortal remains of BJP leader Manish Shukla were kept, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Shukla, 39, an outgoing councillor of the Titagarh municipality in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was gunned down on October 4 night. (HT PHOTO.)
         

A CID team from West Bengal reached Patna on Monday to investigate the murder of former BJP councillor Manish Shukla.

Shukla, 39, an outgoing councillor of the Titagarh municipality in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was gunned down on October 4 night. The CID team will be questioning gangster Subodh Singh, who is currently lodged at Beur Jail.

A CID official pleading anonymity said, “Subodh had sent shooters from Bihar and also provided arms and ammunition to the killers. The information was revealed by one of the arrested persons Mohammad Nasir Khan.”

According to the police, Khan had approached Singh to supply sharp shooters to carry out the crime.

Police suspect that Singh conspired about Shukla’s murder from within the jail. The department plans to approach the local court to seek his custody.

An official said the probe by CID has revealed that in 2017, Subodh had planned a robbery at the gold finance branch of Muthoot Finance in Asansol where seven armed robbers looted cash and gold worth Rs 8.5 crore (nearly 28 kg of gold) and also stole the hard disc of the CCTV. In 2010, Subodh was involved in a bank robbery at Titagarh in North 24-Parganas district.

So far, four people have been arrested for their involvement in Shukla’s murder. Those arrested include local businessman Khurram Khan, hired killer Gulam Sheikh, Nasir Khan and Subodh Yadav.

Shukla’s father Chandra Mani Shukla had lodged an FIR against nine people, including two TMC leaders.

tags
top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In