e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal Congress MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joins TMC

Bengal Congress MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joins TMC

Besides Rahim, former BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Moumita Basu Chakraborty and some retired bureaucrats also joined the TMC.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
         

A Congress legislator along with his supporters joined the Trinamool Congress here on Saturday. Baduria MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joined the ruling party in West Bengal at its headquarters in the presence of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee.

“I have realised that Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is the only hope in the fight against the BJP. So, I am joining the TMC to strengthen her hand,” Rahim said. Senior Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said the induction of opposition Congress and CPI(M) MLAs into the TMC reflects the ruling party’s intention to “weaken secular forces” in the state.

The Congress had won 44 seats in the 2016 assembly elections but 18 of its MLAs have switched over to the ruling TMC since then. However, barring former Sabang legislator Manas Bhunia, who later became a Rajya Sabha MP, none of the Congress turncoats have resigned from their MLA posts.

Besides Rahim, former BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Moumita Basu Chakraborty and some retired bureaucrats also joined the TMC.

tags
top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
Bihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In