e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal extends lockdown restriction in containment zones till June 30

Bengal extends lockdown restriction in containment zones till June 30

The lockdown on the Covid-19 hotspots which were to end on June 15 have now been extended till end of the month.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, kolkata
A security guard thermal screening people at South City Mall as it opens to the public after lockdown relaxations in Kolkata on Monday.
A security guard thermal screening people at South City Mall as it opens to the public after lockdown relaxations in Kolkata on Monday.(Samir jana/HT PHOTO)
         

Even as shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship opened across the country on Monday under Unlock 1, the West Bengal government extended lockdown restrictions in containment zones till June 30. The restrictions on the Covid-19 hotspots were to end on June 15.

In an order issued on Monday afternoon by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, the government also offered certain relaxations. It said 25 people at a time can attend marriages, funerals and places of worship. The number is now fixed at 10.

“Norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. Any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, health hygiene protocol and wearing of masks shall attract penal action as per law,” the order said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

The night curfew will remain in force.

“It is reiterated that movement of individuals shall remain prohibited between 9 PM to 5 AM, except for essential activities. District administration and local authorities shall issue appropriate orders in this regard and ensure strict compliance,” the order said.

tags
top news
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In