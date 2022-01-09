Bengal: Family of 3 kills self, streams it live on Facebook

An elderly couple and their son allegedly died by suicide in the Bakkhali area of South 24 Parganas district on Sunday and streamed the incident live on the Facebook page of the young man, police said.

The family lived in the district’s Kulpi area. The couple and their son left home early on Sunday and went to a desolate place in the coastal village of Bakkhali where the incident then took place, police officers involved in the probe said.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. We have started an investigation,” Bhaskar Mukherjee, superintendent of Sunderbans police district, told the media.

The incident happened hours after the couple’s daughter, who was missing till Sunday evening, was accused of defalcating funds to the tune of ₹3 lakh by members of a self-help group for women, relatives of the family, told the police.

The couple’s daughter, who is a member of the group, was allegedly accused by several women from the Sultannagar area of stealing the money they raised and then gave to her as a corpus fund.

“A large number of these women stormed the family’s home at Kulpi on Saturday night. It is alleged that they assaulted the couple’s daughter who pleaded innocence. The family filed a complaint at Kulpi police station later in the night. Five of these women are being questioned,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity.