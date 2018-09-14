Bengal man tortures minor on suspicion of stealing Rs 200, posts video on Facebook

In a barbaric incident in Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a shopkeeper and two of his friends thrashed a 10-year-old boy after hanging him upside down merely on the suspicion that he stole Rs 200, filmed the torture and uploaded it on Facebook.

Sofikul Islam, a shopkeeper in Antardwip village, started beating the boy alleging that he had caught him red handed stealing Rs 200 from his shop Wednesday morning. The minor works for another shopkeeper.

Islam, who sells grocery items, recorded the torture in his phone and uploaded the video on his Facebook page. The video which went viral drew a firestorm of condemnation, forcing him to remove the clip.

The video showed Islam and his friends, Nuhu Sheikh and Najimul Sheikh holding the boy upside down and beating him with sticks till the skin on his back cracked. Someone kicked the boy repeatedly even as he pleaded for mercy.

Islam and his friends were arrested after the minor’s father lodged a police complaint. Police said they could not find any proof of the alleged theft. The boy was taken to a hospital.

The boy’s father, Sanwar Sheikh, said, “My son did not steal any money. He was tortured solely on the basis of suspicion. He can barely move now. I want stern punishment for all the accused.”

Officer-in-charge of Shamserganj police station, Amit Bhakat, said, “The boy’s father lodged complaint against Nuhu Sheikh, Safikul Islam and Najimul Sheikh. We have arrested all three.”

“The boy has been taken to his residence after treatment,” added Bhakat.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 09:55 IST