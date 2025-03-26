Bengaluru cab driver strangles wife, confesses to crime and surrenders to cops

A 39-year-old cab driver allegedly strangled his wife to death and later surrendered before a police station, confessing to his crime, police said on Wednesday. A Bengaluru cab driver strangled his wife to death and then surrendered to the police(Representative image/ File)

Chandrashekhar was taken into custody after police visited the scene of crime, they said.

The accused was suspicious of his wife's character and that prima facie was the motive behind the murder, police said.

According to the police, his suspicion grew as she was always on the phone having conversations with someone and this often led to arguments and fight between them.

On Tuesday too, an argument broke out between Chandrashekhar and his 35-year-old wife and in a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her to death. After killing her, he went to Sampigehalli police station and confessed his crime.

During interrogation, he told police that he suspected her of having a relationship with someone else, a senior police officer said.

The couple have been married for about 12 years and have two sons -- 10-year-old and a six-year-old, he said.

At the time of the incident, children were at school, he added.

"We have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused in connection with the incident," the officer said.