Bengaluru put on high alert over terror threat

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:26 IST

Bengaluru has been put on high alert following intelligence inputs of a possible terror strike, said officials in the security establishment who did not want to be named.

Vigilance around five-star hotels, railway stations, metro, and the high court, among other places, was scaled up and deployment of security personnel was increased, said an order issued by the Bengaluru police on Friday.

“Officers should be available on rounds at important places in their areas, and officers deployed at night should check all vehicles at borders and detain suspicious vehicles,” the Bengaluru police commissioner has ordered.

Security agencies flagged inputs of possible terror attacks by Pakistan-based terror groups after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.

The Indian Navy has been put on alert on western and eastern seaboards fearing an attempt by terrorists to enter India through the sea route. The army is also on a high alert along the border to prevent any infiltration through borders.

