Bengaluru road rage: Biker pulls out knife at Whitefield traffic signal, threatens car driver; cops react | Video
The incident reportedly took place at a traffic signal in Whitefield and was captured on a car’s dashboard camera.
Another case of violent road rage has surfaced in Bengaluru, showing a man on a bike pulling out a knife and pointing it at a car driver. The incident reportedly took place at a traffic signal in Whitefield and was captured on a car’s dashboard camera.
The incident comes just days after a delivery rider was beaten up by a group of men following a minor collision on a narrow street.
The biker in the Whitefield case has been identified and booked, police said in reply to the video post on X.
The dashcam footage showed the biker and the car driver engaging in a heated argument after a close call during an overtaking attempt. Both the car and the bike stopped at a traffic signal soon after the exchange.
The footage showed the biker reacting violently; and the man who posted the video claimed to have used a government portal to identify that the bike was registered in the name of someone called “Arbaz Khan”. HT.com could not independently verify this. The posted footage showed a default 2018 date, possibly due to system settings not being updated, though the incident is reported to be of January 16, 2026.
The video clip showed the biker getting off his motorcycle and walking towards the car with a knife in his hand. He was seen shouting abuses at the driver while threatening him. The driver remained inside the vehicle during the confrontation.
The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting police to take note of the incident. Officials said they have contacted the person who shared the footage to gather more details and begin the verification process.
“In this regard, a case has been registered at Kadugodi Police Station, the accused has been identified, and necessary action will be taken shortly,” the police said on X.
In a separate news report, a case of road rage was reported from Mahadevapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a Zepto delivery rider was allegedly attacked after a minor collision with a two-wheeler.
According to accounts shared online, what began as a small traffic incident escalated rapidly when two scooter riders allegedly turned violent and assaulted the delivery executive on the road.
The attackers were seen repeatedly striking the rider with a helmet and punching him. One of the hits to his chest sent him collapsing onto the ground, videos circulating on social media — which HT.com could not independently verify — showed.
Instead of resolving the dispute through conversation or seeking help from traffic authorities, the situation reportedly worsened due to aggressive behaviour by the assailants.