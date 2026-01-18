Bengaluru road rage: Biker pulls out knife at Whitefield traffic signal, threatens car driver; cops react | Video

Another case of violent road rage has surfaced in Bengaluru, showing a man on a bike pulling out a knife and pointing it at a car driver. The incident reportedly took place at a traffic signal in Whitefield and was captured on a car’s dashboard camera. The incident reportedly took place at a traffic signal in Whitefield. (Screengrab@reddy1076333)

The incident comes just days after a delivery rider was beaten up by a group of men following a minor collision on a narrow street.

The biker in the Whitefield case has been identified and booked, police said in reply to the video post on X.

The dashcam footage showed the biker and the car driver engaging in a heated argument after a close call during an overtaking attempt. Both the car and the bike stopped at a traffic signal soon after the exchange.

The footage showed the biker reacting violently; and the man who posted the video claimed to have used a government portal to identify that the bike was registered in the name of someone called “Arbaz Khan”. HT.com could not independently verify this. The posted footage showed a default 2018 date, possibly due to system settings not being updated, though the incident is reported to be of January 16, 2026.