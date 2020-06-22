Bengaluru sees spike in Covid-19 cases, CM Yediyurappa calls for ramped up testing, strict measures

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:32 IST

Clusters Covid-19 areas in Bengaluru with 3 to 4 or more cases will be totally sealed and maximum testing will be done there, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

The state home minister’s comments came after chief minister BS Yediyurappa called an emergency meeting to discuss measures to control the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.

The chief minister has directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more number of infections.

“Only critical cases will be shifted to Covid-19 hospitals,” Bommai said demanded testing for all police personnel on priority.

“Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more number of cases, especially, KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported,” a release from the chief minister’s office said.

Karnataka has witnessed over 9,000 coronavirus cases till date. It was among the worst affected states during the initial phase of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak. As of today, the state has reported 9,150 Covid-19 cases and 137 fatalities. As many as 5,618 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

Till Sunday evening, Bengaluru had reported 1,272 cases of coronavirus, including 64 deaths and 411 discharges. On Sunday, as many as 196 fresh cases were recorded.

(With inputs from PTI)