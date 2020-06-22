e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengaluru sees spike in Covid-19 cases, CM Yediyurappa calls for ramped up testing, strict measures

Bengaluru sees spike in Covid-19 cases, CM Yediyurappa calls for ramped up testing, strict measures

The chief minister has directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more number of infections.

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa .
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa .(ANI)
         

Clusters Covid-19 areas in Bengaluru with 3 to 4 or more cases will be totally sealed and maximum testing will be done there, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

The state home minister’s comments came after chief minister BS Yediyurappa called an emergency meeting to discuss measures to control the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.

The chief minister has directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more number of infections.

“Only critical cases will be shifted to Covid-19 hospitals,” Bommai said demanded testing for all police personnel on priority.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally - Govt

“Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more number of cases, especially, KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported,” a release from the chief minister’s office said.

Karnataka has witnessed over 9,000 coronavirus cases till date. It was among the worst affected states during the initial phase of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak. As of today, the state has reported 9,150 Covid-19 cases and 137 fatalities. As many as 5,618 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

Till Sunday evening, Bengaluru had reported 1,272 cases of coronavirus, including 64 deaths and 411 discharges. On Sunday, as many as 196 fresh cases were recorded.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population among lowest globally: Govt
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
‘Stop repeatedly insulting security forces’: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
‘Stop repeatedly insulting security forces’: Nadda to Manmohan Singh
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
LIVE: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai
LIVE: BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19 in Mumbai
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In