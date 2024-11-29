Bengaluru vlogger murder: Accused Aarav Hanoi arrested by Bengaluru Police

Aarav Hanoi, the man accused of killing Assam vlogger Maya Gogoi, has been arrested by the Bengaluru police outside Karnataka, ANI reported citing DCP East. Maya Gogoi's body was found at a service apartment in Indiranagar on November 26. (YouTube)

The 22-year-old accused, who hails from Kerala, had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at a service apartment in Bengaluru's Indiranagar locality.

The police had said Hanoi stayed with the vlogger's body for an entire day after killing her.

A murder case was registered in this regard and police formed two special teams to hunt down Hanoi. Officials said that Gogoi and the suspect had been in a relationship for six months and had spent two days in the service apartment before the brutal murder.

CCTV footage caught Hanoi leaving the apartment in a panic on Tuesday morning around 8:20 am.

Police earlier said that Gogoi's murder was premeditated. They said that Hanoi allegedly brought an old knife to the apartment and ordered a nylon string online shortly after checking into the service apartment.

After killing the vlogger, Hanoi fled the scene, travelled to the Majestic railway station, and switched off his mobile phone to avoid getting traced. Authorities believed that the accused might have escaped to Kerala.

Two special teams, led by Indiranagar Police Station Inspector Sudarshan, were working to track Hanoi down.

Maya Gogoi, who used to work in Koramangala, had texted her sister before the tragedy. The vlogger had mentioned that she would not be returning home due to an office party. "On Sunday, she messaged again saying she had a party and wouldn't be coming home," her sister added.

Meanwhile, cops said that a post-mortem examination of Maya Gogoi's body has been completed.