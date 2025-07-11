Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann defends Diljit's ‘Sardaarji 3’ with Pakistan's Hania Aamir, cites Punjabi culture

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was at his caustic best as he defended Diljit Dosanjh's movie ‘Sardaarji 3’ which stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, saying “you cannot issue us certificates of patriotism”. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaking in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

“We (India and Pakistan's Punjab provinces) have a shared culture. We have the same language. They speak Punjabi, as do we. Yet you say Diljit's movie cannot be released here; you call him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Sometimes you call him ‘gaddar’, at other times you call him ‘sardar’,” he said in the state assembly on Friday, criticising the BJP and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2015 Pakistan visit.

‘PM can visit Pakistan, we can’t'

Diljit's movie, he stressed, had been shot before the Pahalgam terror attack, after which India-Pakistan tensions peaked and resulted in Operation Sindoor.

“It's strange that you think you can issue us certificates of patriotism! Please, don't play these games with us. We are fed up,” he said.

Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3 trailer.

While there is no ban as such on 'Sardaarji 3', Diljit and the movie's producers decided to not release it in India due to the heightened tensions. The movie has been breaking box-office records in Pakistan, and has released to much excitement among the South Asian, particularly Punjabi, diaspora.

Sections in the BJP, particularly artists-turned-politicians in Punjab, have stood by Diljit, though he has been facing intense trolling online. Some artists like Mika have also criticised Diljit and questioned his patriotism. Diljit has been ridiculing these jibes on his social media.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has, however, questioned Diljit in a recent interview: “We need to have a sentiment of nation building... Why don't we have that sentiment? Why is Diljit having his own path?”

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has supported Diljit throughout the row. He put out a post on Facebook — he later said it was taken down by the platform — that said, “I stand firmly with Diljit. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last.”

The movie, a horror-comedy, made ₹42.6 crore from the overseas markets in just 10 days, HT has reported, positioning it as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.