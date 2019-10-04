e-paper
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15

Navlakha’s request to cancel a first information report (FIR) filed against him in the January 1, 2018 caste clashes at Bhima Koregaon in Maharasthra’s Pune district had been rejected by the Bombay high court.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police alleged Navlakha and others accused in the Bhima Koregaon case had Maoist links and were working towards toppling the government. (HT Photo)
The Supreme Court Friday extended till October 15 the interim protection from arrest granted by the Bombay High Court to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon Bhima violence case.

The apex court directed the Maharashtra government to place before it the material collected during the ongoing investigation against Navlakha in connection with the case.

Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta started hearing civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s petition filed last month on Friday after five judges of the top court recused themselves from the case.

The hearing was being held hours before the high court’s shield against arrest for Navlakha was to end.

Navlakha’s request to cancel a first information report (FIR) filed against him in the January 1, 2018 caste clashes at Bhima Koregaon in Maharasthra’s Pune district had been rejected by the Bombay high court.

The high court had, however, barred the police from arresting him for a month.

On January 1, 2018, violence broke out in Bhima Koregaon on the 200th anniversary of a British-era war, leaving one person dead and 40 more injured.

The police alleged Navlakha and others accused in the case had Maoist links and were working towards toppling the government. They are accused of conspiring to foment the Bhima Koregaon clashes at an event held in Pune on December 31, 2017, called Elgar Parishad.

Navlakha has denied the charges and called it a political ploy to muzzle dissent. His lawyers have argued that the charges are without substance or proof.

On September 13, the high court refused to quash the FIR lodged against Navlakha in the case, noting that prima facie there was substance in the case.

The HC extended protection from arrest to Navlakha for three weeks to enable him to approach the SC. Navlakha and the other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Besides Navlakha, four others — Varavara Rao, a poet-activist; Arun Ferreira,lawyer; Vernon Gonsalves, an activist; and Sudha Bharadwaj, another civil rights activist — are accused in the case.

