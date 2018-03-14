Bhima-Koregaon violence: Suspect Milind Ekbote detained by Pune rural police

Pune Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote, a suspect in the Bhima Koregaon violence, was detained by the Pune rural police on Wednesday afternoon, minutes after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

“We have detained him at the moment. He is likely to be arrested soon,” said Pune rural police public relations officer after Ekbote was detained from his house at Shivajinagar in Pune. Suvez Haque, superintendent of Pune rural police said that a detailed press note will be issued by Wednesday evening about Ekbote.

Following the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, the police booked several people, including Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratisthan, of stoking the violence. A case was registered against Bhide and Ekbote at Shikrapur police station under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 143, 147, 148, 149, 295(a), 435, 436 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4/25 read with Sections 3(2)(5), 3(1)(10) of Arms Act.

Ekbote was arrested from his house at Shivajinagar in Pune. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

After the case was filed, Ekbote had approached court seeking anticipatory bail. The bench headed by Justice Joseph Kurien on Wednesday rejected the bail plea after Maharashtra government submitted a report in the apex court regarding the ongoing investigation in the case.

According to Haque, Ekbote was called for questioning on five occasions. “On each occasion, he was present for the inquiry.”

Violence had erupted after some people pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year’s Day. Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide instigated the violence.