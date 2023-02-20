Bhiwani killings: Foetus exhumed woman says assault from cops led to miscarriage

The Nuh police on Sunday exhumed a foetus after the family of one of the men accused of killing two Muslim cousins in Bhiwani said that his wife suffered a miscarriage following “an assault” by Rajasthan police.

“According to Srikant’s mother Dulari Devi, around 30-40 Rajasthan police officers entered their house around 3.30am on February 17 and assaulted her and Srikant’s nine-month pregnant wife Kamlesh and her child died in the womb,” Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said.

Stating that a team of medical experts and Nuh police led by Firozpur Jhirka deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar exhumed the foetus, Singla said: “A postmortem will be conducted on Monday.”

The Rajasthan police has rejected the allegations.

“We never entered the house . There were two men who claimed to be his [Srikant’s] brothers and turned us away,” Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said.

