Bhiwani killings: Foetus exhumed woman says assault from cops led to miscarriage
The family of one of the accused Srikant said that Rajasthan police assaulted his wife, leading to miscarriage
The Nuh police on Sunday exhumed a foetus after the family of one of the men accused of killing two Muslim cousins in Bhiwani said that his wife suffered a miscarriage following “an assault” by Rajasthan police.
“According to Srikant’s mother Dulari Devi, around 30-40 Rajasthan police officers entered their house around 3.30am on February 17 and assaulted her and Srikant’s nine-month pregnant wife Kamlesh and her child died in the womb,” Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said.
Stating that a team of medical experts and Nuh police led by Firozpur Jhirka deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar exhumed the foetus, Singla said: “A postmortem will be conducted on Monday.”
The Rajasthan police has rejected the allegations.
“We never entered the house . There were two men who claimed to be his [Srikant’s] brothers and turned us away,” Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said.