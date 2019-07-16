Bihar announces Rs 360 crore relief for 6 lakh families

Bihar will give Rs 6,000 per family as gratuitous relief, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced in the state assembly on Tuesday. With 12 of the state’s 38 districts flooded, and over 2.6 million people affected, the relief will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) starting July 19, he said.

On Tuesday, the death toll reached 33 in the flood-affected state, as flood waters entered two more blocks of Katihar and Madhubani districts. At present, over 116,000 people are living in 221 relief camps.

According to a Water Resources Department bulletin, five rivers— Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda — are flowing above danger levels at various places due to incessant rainfall, both in the catchment areas as well as in their source regions in Nepal. The Tarai region of Nepal had experienced 280- 300 mm rainfall against 50 mm average in last few days, which caused the rivers to swell up.

“Funds would not be an impediment for giving assistance to flood victims as people affected by natural disasters have the first right on the state coffers,” he said.

“There are six lakh families affected, and Rs 360 crore will be spent by the state as relief,” said Prataya Amrit, principal secretary, Disaster Management Department, adding that this is the first time DBT will be used.

Some of the worst affected districts include Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhubani and Kishanganj.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also raised concerns that parts of north Bihar may face drought. Bihar witnessed drought-like situation in 24 districts in 2018.

“Going by the weather pattern so far, I fear Bihar could be in for another drought,” Kumar said.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 23:57 IST