e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to read the Bihar results

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to read the Bihar results

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) had wins/leads in 111 ACs. The NDA comprises the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vikasshel Insan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAM). The JD(U) and the BJP have allocated seats from the HAM and VIP from their own quota.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 01:40 IST
Roshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NDA supporters wearing masks of CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi celebrate the alliance's leads on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday November 10, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
NDA supporters wearing masks of CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi celebrate the alliance's leads on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday November 10, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Defying exit poll predictions, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar. At the time of going to press (11:45 pm), the NDA had wins/leads in 124 out of the 243 assembly constituencies in the state, two above the halfway mark of 122.

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) had wins/leads in 111 ACs. The NDA comprises the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vikasshel Insan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAM). The JD(U) and the BJP have allocated seats from the HAM and VIP from their own quota.

The MGB has the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the three left parties, namely the Communist Party of India Marxist Leninist Liberation (CPI-ML), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). An HT analysis shows that the headline numbers on seat shares hide a lot of nuances which define the 2020 Bihar contest.

This was a really close election

While the NDA has a 5.3 percentage point lead over the MGB in terms of seat share, they had almost identical vote shares of 37.21% and 37.23%. To be sure, this is not the first time that a winning party/coalition has got a disproportionately higher seat share than its vote share. For example in the Congress managed to surge ahead of the BJP in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections in terms of seats, despite getting a lower vote share than the latter.

 

The NDA’s vote share is the lowest for the winning alliance in Bihar since the 2010 assembly elections, and only slightly higher than 36.1% vote share of the NDA in the elections held in 2005 October. The vote share of parties outside the two major alliances has increased to 25.6%, 1.5 percentage points more than the 2015 assembly elections. The fact that the non-NDA non-MGB parties have won just 3.3% of the ACs, the lowest since October 2005, shows that they have acted largely as spoilers in these elections.

See Chart 1: Vote share and seat share of NDA, RJD plus and others in Bihar

The NDA got its act together from the second phase onwards

A phase-wise analysis of the elections suggests that the NDA gained a massive momentum after the first phase. While the MGB won 67.6% of the 71 ACs in the first phase, its strike rate dropped to 44.7% and 26.9% in the second and third phase. For the NDA, strike rates improved in each phase; from 29.6% in the first phase to 54.3% and 66.7% in the second and third phase. This pattern suggests a silent counter-polarisation behind the NDA, indication that its strategy of attacking the MGB by evoking memories of “jungle-raj”; a term often used to attack poor governance when the RJD was in power from 1999 to 2005, has paid rich dividends. The fact that the MGB was shown as gathering momentum as the polls progressed might actually have aided this counter-consolidation. An HT analysis of gender-wise voting pattern shows that women vote might have played a big role in the NDA’s victory.

See Chart 2: Phase-wise strike rate

An election of churning in both identity and ideology

An established way of analysing elections, especially in the crucial states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been to use the binary of social identity versus Hindutva. While the forces of Mandal, a term used for parties which have had their core support base among other backward classes (OBCs), such as the RJD and the Samajwadi Party, have banked on a dominant OBC plus Muslim consolidation, the BJP has tried to build a rainbow Hindu coalition to counter this strategy. In Bihar, the JD(U) has been an integral component of the BJP’s strategy of building a disparate Hindu coalition against the RJD’s Muslim-Yadav support base. Both the Congress and the left got pushed out in this realignment of political forces.

The 2020 Bihar elections suggest a churning on both the identity and ideology fronts. The fact that the BJP has performed much better than the JD(U) shows that the votaries of Hindutva are increasingly asserting that the BJP should replace the JD(U) as the senior partner in the NDA in Bihar. An almost mirror image of this phenomenon can be seen in the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) impressive performance in the Muslim dominated Seemanchal region of Bihar. It shows that a significant section of Muslims have given up on being supporters of the RJD and are willing to do business with a party which champions their identity, even at the risk of bringing the BJP to power. In the five ACs where the AIMIM has won is leading, MGB candidates were in the third position in four ACs, whereas the NDA was in the second place.

Similarly, the fact that the left parties, which are expected to have a more coherent ideological critique of the BJP, have outperformed both the RJD and the Congress in terms of strike rate in the MGB, suggests that merely evoking identity or adopting a centrist plank, might not be enough to counter the BJP’s political appeal in today’s age.

See Chart 3: Party-wise strike rate of NDA and MGB partners

tags
top news
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In