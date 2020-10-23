Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again attacked the previous regime in Bihar, which he said supported the Maoists and wants to make the state sick and helpless, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wants to work to help people of the eastern state.

“These people will take Bihar to the old path of destruction and will not develop it,” PM Modi said during a public address in Bhagalpur, his third rally in the day in poll-bound Bihar.

The Prime Minister once again invoked the alleged reign of “crime and ‘loot” during the 15-year rule of the RJD, as he sought people’s vote for the NDA to ensure the state’s continuous journey towards “development”. He had attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party earlier in the day during rallies in Dehri as well as Gaya earlier in the day.

Modi sought votes for another term of the NDA government under chief minister Nitish Kumar. “People of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against NDA are against the growth of the country,” he said. “Bihar deserves a quality education. Can it be ensured by those who don’t even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and IIMs to Bihar?” he asked.

He added that whenever Bihar has trusted these people, they have betrayed Bihar and its pride. “These people have filled their family coffers, made relatives rich by robbing Bihar,” he said.

Kumar had returned to the BJP-led NDA in 2017 after fighting against it in the last assembly polls in 2015.

The Prime Minister is slated to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar from Friday. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.