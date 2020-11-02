Bihar election 2020: BJP, RJD prepare to fight in Goriakothi

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:32 IST

The voting in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election 2020 will take place on Tuesday (November 3). Goriakothi assembly constituency is one among the 94 seats for which election would be held in the second round of polling.

Three main parties, namely Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) will closely contest for the Goriakothi seat which falls in Siwan district.

While the seat has swung between the BJP and the RJD in the past, RJD candidate Satyadeo Prasad won in 2015 assembly elections with a margin of 7,651 votes. He secured 70,965 votes in total and BJP candidate Devesh Kant Singh finished second with 63,314 votes. Finishing at a distant third was independent candidate Triuvawan Kumar with a total of 5,230 votes, as per the detailed statistics report from the Election Commission of India.

On election day, 330,427 eligible voters of the constituency will hit the polling booths to cast their ballots, of which 170,252 are male voters and 159,980 are female voters.

The RJD has decided to field a new candidate for the election on November 3. Nutan Verma has received the RJD ticket while the BJP has fielded Devesh Kant Singh, the 2015 election’s runner up.

In 2015 assembly elections, voter turnout in the constituency was 55.35 per cent. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election rallies in the state has urged voters to come and exercise their right to vote.

Goriakothi falls under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP’s Janardhan Singh Sigriwal won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a victory margin of over 200,000 votes.