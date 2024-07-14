Bihar floods: Thousands cut off in Muzaffarpur, schools and homes flooded

In the Muzzafarpur district of Bihar, the rapid increase in water levels in the Bagmati River has led to floodwaters entering thousands of houses in 18 panchayats. In the Muzzafarpur district of Bihar, floodwaters have entered thousands of houses in 18 panchayats. (ANI)

Water has also risen on both sides of the Pipa bridge, according to news agency ANI. The flooding has led lakhs of people across panchayats to lose contact with their block headquarters and district headquarters for aid.

Water has also entered more than a hundred houses in Barri and Basghatta panchayat. On the banks of the west Bagmati River, rapid land erosion is taking place, from Gangia to Bakuchi Chowk.

Several schools in the region have also been filled with floodwater, disrupting education facilities for hundreds of children as well.

A school staffer told ANI on Saturday, “When the water in the Bagmati River rises, floods like this happen at the school. We were present at the school on time, and the children also arrived on time, but there is water at knee level.”

They added, "We have informed the authorities of the situation and have given the kids a holiday. We will proceed according to the further orders of the authorities."

A flood-affected villager told ANI, "We are making food in the water; children are starving; our house is full of water; we are scared of snakes, but we don't have a choice. No one from the administration has come here."

Another villager added that this situation occurs every year during floods. They said that, “The floodwater has entered our house for four days. Our stove has been drowned, and somehow we are preparing food to satisfy the hunger of children.”

Madhumita Kumari, Katra circle officer, stated that after receiving information that the level of water has risen in the Bagmati River, the district administration has given instructions to monitor the panchayats. "We took stock of 3 panchayats and have arranged 5 boats," she said.

A list of affected people will be prepared by officials from the water department. Instructions have also been given about fixing the dam on the river due to concerns about erosion. The administration is on full alert.