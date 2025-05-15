Menu Explore
Bihar: Girl raped at gunpoint in Muzaffarpur, 2 arrested as search underway for 3rd accused

PTI |
May 15, 2025 09:31 PM IST

The girl's mother filed the complaint and said that the accused took her to an isolated place and raped her at gunpoint.

A girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by three persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Thursday.

Two of the accused have been arrested and a search is underway for the third one
Two of the accused have been arrested and a search is underway for the third one

The incident happened on Wednesday night, and two persons have already been arrested, with a search underway for the third accused, they said.

In the complaint filed by the girl's mother, it was alleged that the accused men who belonged to the same neighbourhood took the girl to an isolated place and raped her at gunpoint, SP (Rural) Vidyasagar said.

The medical examination of the survivor would be done, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

