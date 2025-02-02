A lawyer from Bihar's Muzaffarnagar district has filed a complaint before a court against Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi seeking registration of an FIR against her for her ‘poor thing’ remark on President Droupadi Murmu. Ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

In his complaint, Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, accused Sonia Gandhi of ‘disrespecting’ the country's highest constitutional authority.

The complaint also named Gandhi's children – Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Sonia Gandhi has insulted President Murmu by making the ‘poor thing’ remark. It's a disrespect to the highest constitutional authority in the country. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are co-accused in it. A case should be registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Ojha told reporters after filing the complaint before the CJM court in Muzaffarpur.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on February 10.

What did Sonia Gandhi say?

On January 31, after President Murmu's customary joint address to Parliament ahead of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi was asked by reporters outside the House about the nearly hour-long speech.

She replied, "The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing."

Rahul Gandhi, too, described the speech as ‘boring’ and ‘repetitive,’ while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended the siblings' mother.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement, called Sonia Gandhi's comment ‘unacceptable’ and clarified that President Murmu was not tired.

"While reacting to the media on the Hon'ble President's address to Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable," a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, without naming the Congress leaders.

(With PTI inputs)